UK’s R Rate Continues To Drop

UK’s R rate and daily Covid cases continue to drop

The signs are positive that Boris Johnson’s tough Tier 4 lockdown is working as the number of coronavirus infections, as well as the all-important R rate, has dropped for the second day running. According to Public Health England, 55,761 new Covid cases were registered on Friday, January 15 along with 1,280 deaths; while both these figures are still far higher than one would like, they are still lower than the same day last week.

Experts from Sage have confirmed that while the R rate is still above 1, it is dropping slowly, and was between 1.1 and 1.3 on Friday. Further proof that restrictions may be having a positive impact on the virus is that London, in lockdown since December 19, registered an R rate of 0.9. Statistician Sir David Spiegelhalter added that unfortunately, Covid deaths may peak throughout the country in the next ten days before cases start to decline again as the effects of lockdown come into play.

Professor Spiegelhalter told BBC Radio 4’s World at One: ‘They [Covid-related deaths] are likely to level off in a week – 10 days maybe – at a peak which is probably going to be bigger than the first wave peak of 1,000-a-day, but then should decline due the reductions in cases that we are seeing and, of course, the vaccine programme.’

