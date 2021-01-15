€30m Tunnel Boring Machine Spends Ten Years In ‘Moth-balls’ as Project Stalls.

A tunnel boring project that was supposed to start almost 10 years in Coria del Río, a small town near Seville, just off the shores of Guadalquivir river, has still yet to commence. The tunnel boring machine itself cost €30m while the storage costs have just been revealed at a staggering €11m.

The Coria del Río City Council has estimated the 11 million euros what has been used just to “keep stored” the TBM that was built to construct a tunnel on the SE-40 under the Guadalquivir river.

The works that were carried out have also created two immense lagoons in which action will have to be taken soon to prevent the proliferation of mosquito larvae and the Nile virus. Confirmed cases of Nile virus continue to rise in Sevilla. West Nile virus (WNV) is an infectious disease that first appeared in America in 1999. Infected mosquitoes spread the virus that causes it and symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands.

The mayor of Coria del Río, Modesto González, denounced the project and announced that he will try to demand responsibility for the money that has been “wasted”, which is has added to that allocated to the many different studies and projects on the tunnel.

González expressed his frustration after the Ministry of Transport’s, Mobility and Urban Agenda announced and put a tender out for yet another study, costing than one million euros, to decide whether to opt for those tunnels or for a bridge, before repeating the Declaration of Environmental Impact and all the processing, practically starting again from the beginning.

According to Modesto González, “those responsible for this waste cannot go unpunished, both politically and technically, because with that money too many things could have been done for the benefit of the Andaluciáns. However, this type of news, in addition to demonstrating the lack of commitment to Coria del Río and Andalucía of the governments of Madrid, whatever the political sign they may be, confirm that we are in a country where the mistakes of politicians are paid by the citizens without any cost to themselves”.

“If the tunnel cannot be made now because it is considered unfeasible, someone must answer for poorly made decisions, erroneous studies or the money that has been thrown away having a stranded TBM that costs citizens 1.4 million euros every year. euros, adding to currently, only in this concept, 10.8 million euros, that is, almost half of the annual budget of the City of Coria del Río ”, he added.

To conclude, he said that “while in France or England the ministers resign and are condemned to political ostracism for falsifying their pans, here they remain hidden in the Senate, on a Board of Directors or in an embassy.”

