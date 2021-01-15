THOUSANDS of small businesses in the UK will receive compensation from their insurance companies to covers losses incurred during the first national lockdown, following a recent court ruling.
It was a test case put together by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with the agreement of some insurance companies and small business protection groups.
The Supreme Court ruled that small firms should receive payments under business interruption insurance policies which could now cost the insurers millions of pounds and form a precedence for future claims.
