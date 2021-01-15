POPULAR tomato ketchup recalled from Spanish supermarkets due to omitting a vital ingredient on packaging

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has issued a food alert and demanded the immediate removal of a tomato ketchup from supermarkets due to omitting mustard from the list of ingredients. The Ministry of Consumption has warned consumers not to eat and to immediately return Danival Ketchup, batch number E087 with an expiry date of 27/03/2022.

The popular brand neglected to list mustard as one of the product’s key ingredients, a food that can cause severe reactions in people who are allergic.

“In packaged foods, information on allergens must appear in the list of ingredients, and should be highlighted by a typesetting that clearly differentiates it from the rest of the list of ingredients (for example, by font, style or colour of background,” explained Aesan.

Aesan has recommended, “as a precautionary measure,” that anyone with an intolerance to mustard refrains from consuming the ketchup.

“The consumption of this product does not involve any risk for other consumers”, the agency added.

