NEW YORK Attorney General Sues NYPD Over Handling Of George Floyd Protests



Letitia James, the New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit, yesterday, Thursday, January 14, in a Manhattan federal court, against the New York Police Department, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, citing their excessive use of force against protestors during last year’s justice for George Floyd protest by Black Live Matter.

-- Advertisement --



Also named in the lawsuit were Dermot Shea, the Police Commissioner, and the NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer, Terence Monahan, the Chief of Department.

The lawsuit cites the NYPD using batons, pepper spray, fist strikes, and ‘other physical force’ against the “Protesters — many of whom were never charged with any crime and were merely exercising their First Amendment rights — suffered concussions, broken bones, cuts, bruises, and other physical injuries”, states the lawsuit.

The Mayor and a spokesman for the NYPD both made separate statements voicing support for changes to be made in the way such rallies are dealt with in the future, but said additional oversight was unnecessary, with deBlasio commenting, “I met with Attorney General James yesterday and we have a common goal. Continue to drive major police reforms”, adding that a monitor and additional bureaucracy “will not speed up this work”.

________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New York Attorney General Sues NYPD Over Handling Of George Floyd Protests”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.