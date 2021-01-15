New Eco Resort Under Construction on Huelva’s Guadiana River

A NEW resort is to begin construction along the scenic Guadiana river in Huelva province, offering tourists a tranquil and eco-friendly escape.

The “Finca Contrabando” complex is to be built near the town of Sanlucar, close to the Spanish border with Portugal. It takes its name after the area’s old association with pirates and smugglers, who used its secluded riverside setting to stash their plundered goods.

Soon visitors will be able to stay in converted farmhouses nestled in the heart of the inspiring Guadiana river valley in a resort that hopes to be as environmentally sustainable as it is relaxing. Tourists will be able to spend their afternoons lounging in the orchard or shared gardens, while those with an enthusiasm for the outdoors will be able to embark on stunning hikes and bike trips along the Guidiana’s established routes.

Work will begin on the site in February and should be open to visitors in search of a slice of the “slow life” by early 2022. Over half a million euro has been invested into the eco resort, with Huelva authorities hoping that it will encourage its tourists to venture further than the main town’s beach area which is extremely popular with holidaymakers from Sevilla and other nearby cities.

