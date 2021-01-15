KATIE PRICE Makes The Heart-Breaking Decision To Put Disabled Son Harvey Into Care



Katie Price has just made the heart-breaking decision that no mother would ever want to make, of putting her 18-year-old, 6ft 2in and almost 29st, disabled son Harvey, who also has a disorder which makes him partially blind, into a residential college, hopefully, the Northern Star in Cheltenham, Gloucs.

-- Advertisement --



A devastated Katie, aged 42, told The Sun, “It breaks my heart. I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him. It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him. This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills, and socialise with people other than me”.

She continued, “I’m trying to get him used to me not being there all the time. But he’ll call on his iPad and say, ‘Mum, I need you’, and I run to him. When he’s three hours away it will break my heart because I won’t be able to get there, as I’ve got to juggle him with my other kids. When he goes to college he will learn to be an adult. He says now, ‘Mummy, I’m not a boy, I’m a man'”.

Katie added, “The other kids are excited for him, they want to see what he can do. But I think they’ll find it hard when he’s not around on weekends. I need to learn to let go but it’s tough, anyone in my position knows how hard it is. We have an incredible bond. I don’t know how Harvey will react or how he’ll feel when I can’t get to him. It’s too painful to think about”.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Katie Price Makes The Heart-Breaking Decision To Put Disabled Son Harvey Into Care”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.