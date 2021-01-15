French Officers Accused of Sexually Assaulting Man Let Off with Warning

TWO FRENCH officers accused of leaving a man with life changing injuries after he was sexually assaulted with a police baton have been let off with a reprimand following an internal investigation.

Riots exploded onto the streets of Paris in 2017 when it emerged that 22-year old Theo Luhaka had been left in need of emergency surgery after he was sexually assaulted with a police baton by officers. The victim now suffers a life changing disability as a result of the assault, which began when officers pulled up to a group of black men in the run-down Aulnay-sous-Bois suburb of the French capital demanding to see identity papers.

Despite having no criminal record, Luhaka was attacked by police who allegedly sexually assaulted him anally with a telescopic baton. The accused officers have now been let off the charges of serious abuse with a reprimand, which Le Parisien newspaper quotes Paris police chief Didier Lallement as claiming is “a bit light”.

One officer claimed he had aimed his baton at Luhaka’s legs during the alleged altercations. Despite being cleared by a police internal investigation three officers connected to the horror incident will face a criminal trial accused of “assault with a weapon leading to permanent injury” after the more serious charge of aggravated rape was dropped.

The case highlighted an alleged culture of brutality in certain parts of France’s police force against minority groups, which were exacerbated last year by a controversial new security law and several other incidents of the alleged abuse.

