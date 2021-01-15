Elderly woman dies in her home following an explosion

A WOMAN, 83, died in her home in Badajoz after a butane gas bottle exploded.

According to the 112 Centre for Emergencies in Extremadura, the woman died in the town of Monterrubido de la Serena.

At around 12.30pm on January 14, the emergency services received a call alerting them of a fire in a house in Calle Cruces in the town, which then caused an explosion.

Fire fighters from the Castuera fire station, Guardia Civil and Local Police attended the scene as well as an ambulance manned by paramedics who were reportedly unable to do anything to save the elderly woman’s life. She died because of the violent explosion. Police are investigating the damage caused to her home and trying to determine how the fire started.

