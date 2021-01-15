Czechoslovakian Wolfdog puppies abandoned at shelter in Granada

A SHELTER in Granada, Huellas Accitanas, reported that three Czechoslovakian Wolfdog puppies had been left with them in very poor health.

This breed of dog has become popular recently and puppies can be sold for around €400, but the shelter suspects that the sellers, to save themselves vet’s bills, abandoned the dying puppies with them on the morning of Wednesday, January 13.

They were in such bad condition that two of them died and the third had to be rushed to the vet. Their last post on social media suggested that the puppy was in a stable condition.

They have made an appeal to help or foster the puppy, more information can be found on Instagram and Facebook.

The Czechoslovakian Wolfdog is a relatively new breed born from an experiment conducted in 1955, crossing working German Shepherds with Carpathian grey wolves.

It was officially recognized as a national breed in Czechoslovakia in 1982.

Its build and coat are similar to a wolf, and it measures between 60 and 65cm to the shoulder when adults. They are said to be intelligent and playful dogs with strong temperaments.

