A married couple who both have contracted COVID have held hands for possibly the last time.

Gerry (79) and Barbara (76) Jarrett have 50 years together and are both very unwell in hospital.

Barbara’s condition worsened after catching COVID around two weeks ago. They are both fighting it.

-- Advertisement --



Never apart and for 50 years together in sickness and in health as those vows describe, the couple were allowed to be together once more despite normally visits kept at the bare minimum.

Staff at Frimley Hospital surrey were more than happy to oblige and ensure one special perhaps final moment, a moment many did not get at the start of this pandemic.

The couple’s daughter Chloe said her dad had small signs of improvement, but she continued mums worsening condition was worrying and prompted the visit.

We are prepared for the worse she said as she thanked all the staff at Frimley Park Hospital and reminded people this is what COVID can do. Take it seriously she said, Her Mum and Dad Gerry and Barbara are originally from Bracknell Berkshire.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “couples last holding hands”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.