BORIS Johnson to address the nation tonight amidst fresh restriction fears

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a live televised address to the British public on Friday night, January 15, at 5pm. The Prime Minister will be joined at the briefing by Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor, Patrick Vallance.

The briefing comes as fears continue to grow among the British public that even tougher lockdown restrictions could be on the way as Covid infections and deaths continue to surge at a frightening rate.

The urgent address is expected to reiterate the message that people should remain at home as much as possible after it was confirmed that the new Brazilian strain of Covid was discovered in the UK. The Brazilian variant shares some characteristics with those found in Britain and South Africa, which are believed by scientists to be more transmissible but not to cause more severe disease.

On Thursday, January 14, the UK government took the decision to ban all flights coming from South America and Portugal in a bid to prevent the further spread of the new Covid variant.

