Woman arrested for attempting to steal computers from school

GUARDIA CIVIL arrested a 19-year-old woman who was caught trying to break into a school in Iznajar, Cordoba, to steal several computers and a guitar.

In the early hours of January 10, the Guardia Civil received a call alerting them that alarms had been set off in three different areas of a state pre-school.

Guardia Civil from Rute rushed to the school while attempts were made to contact the headmaster so the inside of the school could be searched.

The headmaster arrived immediately, and once inside, the officers heard someone attempting to open a metal door. They inspected the classrooms and outside one of them, in the corridor, they found a bag with several computers inside and a guitar in its case.

They searched the classroom and found the young woman crouching in an inner patio, accessible from the classroom, in a corner. She told them that she had jumped into the school to smoke, but she was arrested for attempted robbery and placed at the disposal of the court.

