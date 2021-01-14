VENICE We Are Watching

A new control room for security has been opened in Venice, and it can find out where you have travelled from.

The state of the art control room its claimed is only to monitor movement in the city and keep good traffic flow, but some aren’t convinced.

Where you move, what transport you use where you eat and how fast you move around are all parameters it covers.

30 million tourists arrive each year in Venice, and its normal population of just 50 000 must feel swamped but its a 3 million euro control room Venice says they need.

Mobile phone data is used to log where they go and where they are from.

It took 3 years to build and can trace cars, and even boats on the grand canal, to say in Venice big brother is watching is an understatement. Smile for the camera !.

