UK Government To Ban Flights From Brazil

UK government plans to bans flight from Brazil amid fears of a third Covid variant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a ban on all flights coming from Brazil after a meeting of the ministerial Covid-O committee on Thursday, January 14, having been criticised by Labour MP Yvette Cooper for not taking action sooner.

“You were warned about the Brazil variant three days ago. We don’t know, yet, whether that variant could undermine the vaccination programme. Why aren’t you taking immediate action, on a precautionary basis?” Ms Cooper asked.

Boris Johnson replied: “We are: we’re putting in extra measures to ensure that people coming from Brazil are checked: and indeed stopping people coming from Brazil.”

The state-run Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the largest medical research centre in Latin America, has confirmed the identification and circulation of a new variant of the coronavirus that, according to the researchers, has originated from the Amazon rain forest. It is not yet known if this new variant is more contagious than the original virus.

“We’re taking steps to stop the Brazil variant, as we’ve taken steps to stop the South African variant being imported into this country, as indeed the French took steps to prevent the Kent variant being imported into France: that’s what countries do,” Mr Johnson added.

