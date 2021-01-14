TEACHERS’ Unions throughout Spain demand urgent action over freezing schools

As most areas of Spain experience some of the coldest weather in a decade, students and teachers alike are forced to wear hats, scarves and coats in the classroom and wrap up in blankets due to guidance to keep doors and windows open to ensure plenty of cross-ventilation in the prevention of coronavirus. However, the unions are now urgently calling on the Department of Education to install air filters in the classroom or revert to online teaching, as the conditions in schools have become unbearable.

-- Advertisement --



According to one union, students are being forced to try and learn “in the heart of the cold snap with the lowest temperatures in decades, exposed to temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius, when the Law of Education states that the minimum is 17 degrees, covered with blankets, with coats on, gloves, scarves and hats. What kind of system is it that condemns people to wither get sick from the virus or catch pneumonia?”

FSIE-Málaga, one of the largest unions, has criticised the Department of Education for its lack of foresight.

“In autumn we already requested the air filters so as not to be suffering from low temperatures and nothing has been done,” explained José Miguel Fernández, communication manager of FSIE Málaga.

“These are extreme conditions that threaten the health and safety of professionals and students and measures must be taken urgently,” added Fernández.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teachers’ Unions Demand Urgent Action Over Freezing Schools”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.