Soldiers Arrive in Rivas to Help Remove Snow After Storm Filomena

The army has arrived in Rivas, and some 75 soldiers have set to work helping the town’s municipal workers clear the snow. The town’s workers have worked none stop since storm Filomena covered the area.

So far 83 kilometres of roads have been cleared, but a massive 193 kilometres are still to go. Areas of the town are difficult to access and many residents live in flats, meaning they do not have the equipment needed to clear pavements.

Access to Madrid is still possible via bus and the Metro is up and running.

