RICHARD LEONARD The Scottish Labour Leader Resigns With Immediate Effect after members of his party ask him to stand down



Scottish Labour Party leader, Richard Leonard, has today (Thursday) resigned his position with immediate effect, after pressure from members of his own party asking him to stand down, saying they thought his style of leadership was not favourable to their parties profile with the Scottish elections on the horizon.

Mr Leonard, the MSP for Central Scotland, aged 59, who is good friends with the former UK Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said his decision “was not an easy decision, but after three years I feel it is the right one for me and the party”.

He added, “I have thought long and hard over the Christmas period about what this crisis means, and the approach Scottish Labour takes to help tackle it. I have also considered what the speculation about my leadership does to our ability to get Labour’s message across. This has become a distraction”.

