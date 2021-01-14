Macauley Culkin Wants Donald Trump Removed from Home Alone 2

MACAULEY CULKIN has called for outgoing US President Donald Trump’s cameo appearance in Home Alone 2 to be removed from the hit sequel.
In the 1992 sequel to the seminal Christmas classic, Macauley Culkin’s character Kevin encounters the New York billionaire in the lobby of a fancy hotel.
The cameo appearance lasts for less than twenty seconds, with Trump simply giving directions to Culkin’s mischievous signature character. Following the President’s second impeachment hearing over the attack on US Capitol by his supporters, Macauley Culkin has joined the social media campaign to have Trump digitally removed from the film.
One Home Alone fan tweeted: “Petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old Macaulay Culkin,” to which the former child star, 40, simply replied: “Sold.”
Another twitter user shared his homemade edit of the famous scene where he removed the President, though did not replace his with a grown-up Culkin.
Calls to remove the President’s cameo from Home Alone follow Twitter’s decision to permanently ban Trump from their platform in the wake of the US Capitol siege. Virtually every social media platform has banned the embattled Republican to some degree, a move that has been praised by many but has also provoked a debate about free speech in the digital age.
