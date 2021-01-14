Macauley Culkin Wants Donald Trump Removed from Home Alone 2

MACAULEY CULKIN has called for outgoing US President Donald Trump’s cameo appearance in Home Alone 2 to be removed from the hit sequel.

In the 1992 sequel to the seminal Christmas classic, Macauley Culkin’s character Kevin encounters the New York billionaire in the lobby of a fancy hotel.

The cameo appearance lasts for less than twenty seconds, with Trump simply giving directions to Culkin’s mischievous signature character. Following the President’s second impeachment hearing over the attack on US Capitol by his supporters, Macauley Culkin has joined the social media campaign to have Trump digitally removed from the film.