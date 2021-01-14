ITALY’S Coalition Collapse Crisis In Rome As ex-PM Orders All Ministers To Quit the government



Italy’s Government in Rome is now on the brink of disaster after former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi ordered his ministers to quit the ruling coalition of Giuseppe Conte, leaving him without a majority in the Government, which can cause a total collapse.

Renzi, whose Italia Viva party has only two ministers in the coalition, and just 48 seats in the upper and lower houses of parliament, is still the key to Conte having a majority, after they have been disagreeing on how to spend the EU funding, and now Renzi has instructed his ministers for family and for agriculture to resign from the Government immediately, saying, “It is up to Conte to decide the next step”.

His move will no doubt spark a huge outrage among Italians with his decision, with the country gripped by one of the worst pandemic conditions in Europe, with Renzi not even a popular politician, his party polling at less than three per cent, and has little support among the citizens he led from 2014 to 2016.

A professor of politics at Luiss University in Rome, Roberto D’Alimonte, told The Telegraph, “Renzi’s plan A is to get rid of Conte, but that is difficult. So plan B is to have a new Conte government but with a bigger role for Renzi’s party. Renzi has just three per cent of votes so he has nothing to lose. He’s gambling”.

