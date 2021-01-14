FRENCH Fish Importers Livid At Post-Brexit Delays In Goods Left To Rot in ports after customs agents apply red tape



France’s fish importers and fishmongers are fuming with the post-Brexit situation as their normal supplies of next-day fresh fish deliveries from the UK have slowed up, thanks to the new red tape that Brexit has thrown up.

-- Advertisement --



Importers at the Northern French port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, say their supply of lobster and salmon from the UK are being delayed by the customs agents adopting a zero-tolerance attitude, and slowing the movement of goods because of fish species’ Latin names being entered incorrectly on paperwork, and sanitary certificates refused as they had no stamps on them.

Before Brexit, Boulogne, Europe’s largest fish processing centre, would receive their scallops and langoustine within 24 hours of them being caught, but now, they are taking up to two days, with some not being allowed through at all, with, Arnaud Mille, the head of sourcing at French fish importer Demarne Freres, saying, “We’ve never known such delays. It’s been apocalyptic. We’ve lost 30 years”.

He went on to comment on how he had to throw away 20 per cent of his English-supplied crab after it arrived a day late at his warehouse and had rotted.

_________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.