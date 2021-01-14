Election Actress Jessica Campbell Died Suddenly Aged 38

YOUNG actress Jessica Campbell, best known for her role in ‘Election’, died suddenly at the age of 38 on December 29, although her death has not transpired until now.

TMZ reported the news after being informed by her cousin, Sarah Wessling, who said her death was very sudden and was a horrendous shock to the household.

The actress made a name for herself in the 1999 film Election, where she played Reese Witherspoon’s little sister Tammy Metzler, for which she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Debut Performance, in a film which also starred Matthew Broderick

Campbell also starred as Julie Gold in the 2001 film The Safety of Objects and the two-episode guest role of Amy Andrews in the TV series Freaks and Geeks.

Campbell, who had been working as a naturopathic doctor, reportedly had a really routine day when she returned home to her mother and aunt at their house Portland, Oregon. However, when she went to the bathroom, she never came back.

Surprised by her absence, her family went to see what was happening, and they found her on the ground, unconscious. They tried to revive her, but the emergency services could not do anything to save Campbell’s life.

