China has recorded its first coronavirus death in eight months, amid reports of a deadly surge in new cases, with the death occurring not far from Beijing, in the Northern province of Hebei, where several cities have now been locked down.

In Langfang, a city in Hebei, located 50 miles south of Beijing, the five million population was on Tuesday, ordered into a strict seven-day lockdown, with a strict quarantine including testing for every person, and all traffic was banned from leaving the city.

Heilongjiang declared a “state of emergency” on Wednesday, with its 37.5million residents told not to leave the area unless absolutely necessary, whilst Xingtai, in Hebei, home to another seven million people, was also locked down last Friday.

The National Health Commission on Wednesday, January 13, reported 138 new cases of the virus, up from 115 the day before, which is the highest daily increase since March 5, 2020, whilst also reporting the country’s biggest daily rise in more than 10 months, saying that infections had tripled in the northeastern Heilongjiang province.

