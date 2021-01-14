Ana Barceló: Private Hospitals & Pharmacies Workers Must Get Vaccine

THE Ministry of Health for the Valencian Community, Ana Barceló, has said that private hospitals and pharmacies must register their workers to get the Covid vaccine.

Speaking this Wednesday (January 13), Ana Barceló, held a working meeting with representatives of 24 professional associations of medicine, nursing, dentistry, pharmacy, physiotherapy and veterinary medicine from the three provinces; as well as with members of the autonomous councils of doctors, nursing, physiotherapy, nutrition and dietetics and podiatry.

During the telematic meeting, the head of Health detailed to the attendees the vaccination strategy that is being developed in the Valencian Community in accordance with the guidelines defined by the Ministry in the Vaccination Strategy against Covid-19 in Spain. As explained in Health, the forum has served to meet the concerns of health groups and to outline new ways of collaboration.

“The main reason for the meeting was to confirm that we are in the group of other health workers,” says the president of Micof, Jaime Giner. “All schools have to provide the data of their members to the administration, regardless of the vaccination registry and the different routes that are generated later.” From the collegiate entity, they have already been asking for a few days in community pharmacy – also in the first line – the data to proceed with it.

Meanwhile, Health also communicated that it will vaccinate against covid-19 the first-line health personnel of private hospitals in its own centre, while the professionals of private consultations will be inoculated through a collaboration with insurers and mutuals. Initially, the front line will be vaccinated and later, the rest of the staff. To this end, meetings are planned with private hospitals to ask them to collect the relevant information.

The Valencian health system has already administered more than 57,223 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in residences and among health personnel. With this figure, the vials supplied by Pfizer to the Valencian Community are practically exhausted. This Wednesday the first doses of the Moderna vaccine that Spain receives were also distributed.

