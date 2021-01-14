AMERICAN Olympic Gold medallist Klete Keller Arrested Over Capitol Riots last Wednesday in Washington

Klete Keller, the American Olympic swimmer, who won five medals in three different Olympic Games, was arrested on Wednesday, January 13, charged for his alleged participation in the rioting at the US Capitol last week, says a report by CNN.

According to documents filed in the US District Court in Washington, DC, Keller was reportedly charged with ‘knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties incident to civil disorder’, and it is not known if he is still in custody.