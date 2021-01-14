DUE to a spontaneous decision made by many Palma residents following the most recent escalation of the State of Alarm, Local Police had to control large queues of drivers trying to stock up with butane gas containers at the Son Castelló industrial estate.

St Anthony

-- Advertisement --



ALTHOUGH the Fiesta for Saint Anthony has been cancelled due to the pandemic, the Andratx Council is encouraging residents to dress up in traditional farmers costumes and take a photograph of themselves doing something every day like ironing and post on Facebook.

Water problems

ON Tuesday January 12, the Inca Council reported that due to what it referred to as a breakdown, water in the areas of Sant Francesc and Jaume Armengol was cut off with a further problem affecting the water pressure in Carrer Escorca.

Shoot out

DURING January and February municipal workers in Llucmajor have been authorised by the Guardia Civil to arrange with local land holders to visit their land and shoot nests of Processionary Pine Caterpillars from their trees using specially selected cartridges.

Digital archives

THANKS to a grant by the Mallorca Council, historic municipal archives held in Deia are to be transferred in digital format to the Platform of Historic Archives of the Balearic Islands, managed by the Library and Documentation Service of the Balearics University.

Fire controlled

FOLLOWING a quick response from the Palma fire brigade a significant fire in a building in Palma’s s’Escorxador in Palma late on Tuesday was safely put out with just one room damaged and no injuries recorded by any of the neighbours.

Cold snap

AS if things weren’t bad enough in Mallorca due to the State of Alarm, now the weather has turned again and those in interior and south of the Island have been warned about sudden cold temperatures.

Kings of Illusion

ALTHOUGH announced a little later than Three Kings Day, thanks to the Social Services Department of Binissalem the Kings of Illusion campaign organised with the Associacio Somnis Reciclats to collect presents has been declared a success.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A new selection of recent news in brief from across Mallorca”.