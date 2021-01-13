Vice President Pence Refuses to Invoke 25th Amendment And Remove Trump.

The U.S. House rushed ahead toward impeaching President Donald Trump last night, Tuesday, for the deadly Capitol attack, taking time only to try and persuade his vice president, Mike Pence, to push him out first. Trump himself had shown no remorse, blaming the impeachment itself for the “tremendous anger” in America.

Already scheduled to leave office next week on January 20, Trump is on the verge of becoming the only president in history to be twice impeached. His incendiary rhetoric at a rally ahead of the Capitol uprising is now in the impeachment charge against him — to be taken up Wednesday — even as the falsehoods he spread about election fraud are still being championed by some Republicans.

The House quickly approved a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove Trump with a Cabinet vote, although Pence had already said he would not do so. The resolution, passed 223-205 almost entirely along party lines, urged him to “declare what is obvious to a horrified Nation: That the President is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office.”

Hours before the vote Pence had said no. In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he said it would not be in the best interest of the nation and it was “time to unite our country as we prepare to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden.”

