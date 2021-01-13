Valencian Chef ‘Sento’ Aleixandre of Famous Ca Sento Restaurant Dies

VALENCIAN chef ‘Sento’ Aleixandre of the famous restaurant Ca Sento dies aged 72, leaving friends, family, diners and a local community in mourning.

The Valencian chef Vicente Aleixandre, better known as Sento, the heart and soul of the famous restaurant Ca Sento, has died at the age of 72 of a heart attack.

Sento was one of the greats of Valencian cuisine since he founded his restaurant in El Grao, which started as a neighbourhood bar and made a name for itself thanks to his personality and the excellent traditional dishes of his wife, Mari.

Food critic Antonio Vergara put the restaurant on the map and the simple premises in a humble neighbourhood became an obligatory stop for all those who travelled around Spain in search of the best cuisine. With the incorporation of his son Raul Aleixandre into the restaurant, a new phase was opened which led to the Michelin Star he won in 1999.

Family, friends and lovers of his cuisine will be able to say goodbye to him tomorrow (January 14) at the Serrería funeral home from 9 am.

