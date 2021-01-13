Government criticised as Valencia hospitals stand empty due to lack of heating

In a meeting between Valencian President Ximo Puig and the leader of the PP Isabel Bonig on Wednesday morning, January 13, the PPs drew attention to the fact that several hospitals given the go-ahead last April to treat coronavirus patients remain empty. According to workplace prevention reports, the buildings are unusable due to deficiencies in power supply, water leaks and lack of heating.

According to the reports, in some of the field hospitals temperatures reach a maximum of 18 degrees at the warmest part of the day, and the occupational risk assessments confirmed ongoing problems with the generators.

In the meeting, Bonig suggested the other facilities such as the IFA in Alicante or Feria Valencia be used to cater for Covid-19 patients as the number of infections in the region continues to surge.

