THE BASQUE police, the Ertzaintza, are searching for more human remains on Getxo seafront in Vizcaya, after having found some on Sunday and Monday on Arrigunaga Beach which showed signs of criminal activity.

-- Advertisement --



According to the Basque Government Security Department, the investigation into the find is ongoing to determine who the remains belong to and how they arrived on the beach.

A passerby found a leg on the beach which was later taken to the Forensic Pathology Service to be analysed. On Monday, January 11, the Ertzaintza found more remains, some of them in a rubbish container.

They will try to identify the remains using DNA samples from missing people.

Meanwhile, the search continues on the coastline and in the sea, with the help of divers, a ship and the canine unit.

Getxo, aurrera jarraitzen dute ikerketak eta azterketak Arrigunagako hondartzan Getxo, sigue la investigación y el rastreo en la playa de Arrigunaga pic.twitter.com/60zJ6pV9VZ — Ertzaintza (@ertzaintzaEJGV) January 12, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Basque police continue to search for human remains”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.