SAVED by the Bell actor Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on the iconic 90s show, has been admitted to hospital, potentially with cancer, according to TMZ.

-- Advertisement --



Dustin Diamond, the long-time Screech performer in the sitcom Bayside School, one of the protagonists of one of the most cult teenage series of the 90s, complained of pain in various parts of his body, as well as a general unease, over the weekend.

The 44-year-old actor was rushed to a hospital in Florida and the first tests carried out revealed the presence of a tumour, TMZ reports.

However, doctors are still waiting for the results of a biopsy, in order to confirm the first hypotheses. According to the US news site, Dustin’s family has a history of cancer — his mother died of breast cancer. His representatives commented on the news stating: “It is serious, but we do not yet know how serious.”

In recent months, Dustin Diamond had stated that he would have gladly participated in the of the show on Peacock alongside other well-known faces such as Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, however, he was not asked.

The actor had said: “I was one of the people featured in every episode. I was literally in every episode. Of all the cast members, I was the most present. And now that’s no longer the case. I don’t appear in the new project. And how can Bayside School be built without Screech? Quite right? It seems like a lost opportunity.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Saved by the Bell Actor Dustin ‘Screech’ Diamond in Hospital with Cancer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.