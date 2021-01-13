PORTUGAL’S Prime Minister Locks The Country Down For One Month from January 15



António Costa, the Prime Minister of Portugal, announced today (Wednesday) new measures of general confinement for the whole country, effective from 00:00 on Friday, January 15, declaring a presidential decree of a state of emergency. The measures will stay in place for a month in order to halt the spread of the covid-19 pandemic in Portugal.

The Prime Minister stressed at the beginning of his speech, that this is a time when “We must unite to stop the pandemic, and that it is necessary to return to the duty of compulsory confinement, as we had in March and April 2019”.

Mr Costa stated that schools, churches, pharmacies, and dentists will be allowed to stay open, with grocery stores and supermarkets staying open, but with limited space, and the Portuguese Football League will continue.

Restaurants and cafes can open but only operating on a takeaway or home delivery basis. Shops, hairdressers, gymnasiums, public halls, and cultural buildings will be closed, but the courts will be open.

Physical exercise in the open air will also be allowed, as long as you are alone, and it was emphasized that fines for those who violate the rules, such as not wearing a mask on the public road, “are doubled”.

