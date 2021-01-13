Only 7 positives confirmed during mass testing in Velez-Malaga

Only seven positives have been confirmed following mass testing in Velez-Malaga.

SOME 502 people were tested, around 50 per cent on those randomly selected by the Junta de Andalucia’s Ministry of Health.

Antonio Moreno Ferrer, mayor of the town with a population of 80,000, said that “we are experiencing difficult times” as the incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days rises to 418.9.

The municipality has once again seen the highest number of cases in the region in the last 24 hours, with 112 new cases.

Moreno Ferrer said the vaccines will help but stressed that “it is not only the result of the vaccination that will prevent these infections” and called for individual responsibility.

He urged residents to avoid crowds and concentrations of people to minimise the risk of contagion.

