Matt Hancock warns it is ‘impossible to say’ when lockdown will end.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said coronavirus lockdown restrictions will remain in place in England for as “long as they are necessary”. Mr Hancock said the vaccination programme was “on track” to deliver the jab to the 14 million most vulnerable people by February 15.

Downing Street is said to be considering a range of options ranging from limiting takeaways and click and collect, to closing more workplace and banning people from exercising with friends – but Boris Johnson is understood to be waiting until the weekend to make a final decision amid signs cases might be flattening.

However, scientists have cautioned that critical capacity in the NHS will still be under enormous strain into March due to the lag between infection and people getting ill, with up to 250,000 people a day said to be catching the virus.

