La Cañada Real Man Dies After Months Without Electricity

THE FAMILY of a La Cañada Real man that has died after months without electricity, have filed a complaint.

This is the first complaint that has been filed linking a death to the lack of electricity in the area. The family of the 72 year-old have requested that the death be investigated, specifically in relational to the lack of electricity in the Madrid town.

The man was previously in good health and living in Sector 6 of Cañada Real. He first became ill on December 17 but tragically died on January 2, of a cardiorespiratory arrest. The complaint was made at the Madrid courts of Plaza de Castilla and is against the Community of Madrid authorities amongst others.

