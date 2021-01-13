GPs Prioritise The Homeless For Covid Vaccines

GP’s prioritise the homeless before over-70s for Covid vaccines

In an unprecedented move, Oldham Council and local GPs have taken matters into their own hands and decided to vaccinate homeless people against Covid-19 at the same time as the highest priority group, over-80s. Oldham councillor responsible for health and social care, Dr Zahid Chauhan, said the decision was made as it was felt that the homeless are more vulnerable than over-70s.

He told MailOnline: ‘We don’t know if we can or can’t decide, but with such a low life expectancy of 43-45, homeless people are an extremely vulnerable group in our opinion.

‘So they will come in the highly vulnerable group anyway and people in this group can be identified by our GPs. It is the right thing to do.’

‘It is setting an example for the rest of the country, rest of the world, and saying, “Please, please don’t ignore these people.”‘

Dr Chauhan continued: ‘We can protect them, and if they catch Covid they become ill and if they become ill, that’s where you end up in hospitals, if you are lucky, your hospital beds go, your ICU beds go.

‘So it makes absolute sense from all directions to actually vaccinate these people and I’m still requesting Government, please consider again, it is my plea to you, these are extremely vulnerable people.

