Employee prevents armed robbery at Sevilla gambling hall

AN employee at a gambling hall in Sevilla prevented an armed robbery.

A 32-year-old man, now detained, entered the establishment on the Carretera Amarilla Industrial Estate in Sevilla, pretending to be a client and checking that there was no-one else inside.

Minutes later he returned wearing different clothes and armed with a sawed-off shotgun. He threatened the employee and demanded that he hand over money and any other valuables on the premises.

The employee took advantage of a moment when the intruder was distracted to engage in a struggle and snatch the weapon from him. The man then fled, taking with him around €70.

The National Police launched an investigation and despite the fact the intruder had worn a cap and a mask, they managed to establish his identity.

Surveillance was set up to locate the address where he was taking refuge, which as eventually searched. He was found inside and identified. Police found that he had a criminal record and three warrants against him, one for entrance in prison.

He was arrested and taken to court before being sent to prison.

