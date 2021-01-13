EasyJet Cabin Crew Being Fast-Tracked to Become ‘Easyjab’ Vaccinators.

Thousands of furloughed EasyJet cabin crew are being trained to administer coronavirus vaccines in centres across the UK. Staff are being fast-tracked to support the NHS as it ramps up efforts to roll-out jabs across the top four priority groups by mid-February.

It is understood that the airline wrote to Boris Johnson in November 2020 offering to help with the mass immunisation programme. With over 3,000 crew available who are first aid trained, security cleared and based up and down the UK in London, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Belfast, they are well-positioned to help.

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said: ‘The progress the country is making on the vaccination programme is an exciting and much-needed development. ‘Once rolled out, it will enable normal life to return and is undoubtedly the key to unlocking travel again and enabling travel for work, to visit friends and family or for a much-needed holiday.’

He went on to say, quote: ‘We are pleased and proud to be able to play our part and stand by ready to support wherever else we can.’ Last year first-aid trained easyJet cabin crew volunteered to help at the NHS Nightingale hospitals. With the airline continuing to operate a reduced schedule as a result of the pandemic, hundreds are expected to sign up to continue supporting the NHS at this critical stage of the crisis.’

