Dozens of People Looted Truck Full of Food Stranded by Snow in Madrid

DOZENS of people were captured on camera as they looted a truck full of food that was stranded by the snow on the M-30 in Madrid over the weekend – in front of the famous El Ruedo building, located in Madrid’s Moratalaz district.

Fifty people looted a refrigerator truck full of food that had been stranded by the snow caused by Storm Filomena and now the ABC newspaper has published the video.

The truck came from a logistics centre in Valdemoro with perishable food (fruits, vegetables, potatoes, yoghurts, smoothies, other drinks) on its way to a hypermarket in Moratalaz, however, due to the severe weather conditions, it became trapped on Friday afternoon (January 8) by the snowfall.

Hours later, a colleague of the driver came to his rescue and took him home to eat and sleep, but that’s when the residents of El Ruedo took the opportunity for some free food!

They destroyed the back door and managed to open the cold room, taking everything, but what they didn’t know is that they were being recorded by someone from the El Ruedo building.

When the truck driver returned on Saturday there were still people taking food, so he warned them he would call the police. However, some of them confronted the worker and threatened him, so he fleed the scene before National Police officers arrived.

In total, they took 20,000 kg of food. The company has filed a complaint and the Police are already investigating the events, although at the moment there are no detainees.

