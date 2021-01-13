IT’S not just fires and little old ladies with cats stuck in trees as the Palma Fire Brigade discovered last Tuesday when they received a call from a man in Can Parilla whose ring was cutting off circulation to his finger.

Officers arrived and saw that the man’s finger was swelling up and he was in significant discomfort so their first thought was to use soap to try to slip it off but this was unsuccessful.

It was going to take ingenuity and a very careful touch to get the steel ring off of the finger without damaging his hand.

They started with a saw and very carefully cut through the ring and then with the dextrous application of a small flat screwdriver, the officers managed to widen the break in the ring and then remove it from his finger.

He was examined by paramedics and his swollen finger was bandaged but they concluded that thanks to the skill of the fire fighters, no long-term injury had been sustained.

