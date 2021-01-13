Broke Mum Found Dead Next To Benefits Letter

BROKE mum found dead next to letter slashing her benefits

Young mum Philippa Day, 27, took her own life when her benefits were reduced to just £60 when she applied for Personal Independence Payments (PIP), according to her bereft family. Her unconscious body was found next to a letter about a PIP appointment in August last year. Ms Day’s father told the inquest that she suffered from crippling agoraphobia, which would have made going to the appointment nearly impossible.

He said: “The thought of getting to somewhere else to meet people she didn’t know would’ve frightened the hell out of her.

“She would view a meeting with the DWP as them trying to prevent her from getting benefits.

“That would have devastated her. She would have been angry and frightened, she would have been in turmoil. This was very much the sort of thing she would not be able to cope with.”

Mr Day said that his daughter was found with the letter on her pillow; she was transferred unconscious to hospital and sadly passed away from an overdose two months later.

