Barcelona Port Announces ‘Strategic Plan 2021-2025’
The Port of Barcelona today unveiled the ‘Strategic Plan 2021-2025’ at the headquarters of Foment del Treball.
The main economic objectives are to raise the value of the goods it moves internationally above €70,000 million. This will increase to 40,000, the number of people that are employed locally, and hopefully, bring an end to 50% of the container docks being empty.
The president of the Port, Mercè Conesa, who presented the plan together with the general director of the Port of Barcelona, José Alberto Carbonell, and the vice president of Foment, Joaquim Llansó, highlighted that the Port is already the main logistics hub in the Mediterranean, with €65,000 million of annual exports, and moves 25% of Spain’s foreign trade.
The Port plans to increase the employment it generates, from 37,000 people today, to 40,000, promoting training programs, and also entrepreneurship, to attract start-ups that bring innovation to the sector. The authority also wants to increase the female presence in the workforce – low in the sector worldwide – and increase by 50% the hiring of people with disabilities and at risk of social exclusion.
