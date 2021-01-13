The Port of Barcelona today unveiled the ‘Strategic Plan 2021-2025’ at the headquarters of Foment del Treball.

-- Advertisement --



The main economic objectives are to raise the value of the goods it moves internationally above €70,000 million. This will increase to 40,000, the number of people that are employed locally, and hopefully, bring an end to 50% of the container docks being empty.

The president of the Port, Mercè Conesa, who presented the plan together with the general director of the Port of Barcelona, ​​José Alberto Carbonell, and the vice president of Foment, Joaquim Llansó, highlighted that the Port is already the main logistics hub in the Mediterranean, with €65,000 million of annual exports, and moves 25% of Spain’s foreign trade.

The Port plans to increase the employment it generates, from 37,000 people today, to 40,000, promoting training programs, and also entrepreneurship, to attract start-ups that bring innovation to the sector. The authority also wants to increase the female presence in the workforce – low in the sector worldwide – and increase by 50% the hiring of people with disabilities and at risk of social exclusion.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Barcelona Port Announces ‘Strategic Plan 2021-2025’ ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.