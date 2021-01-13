Auditions for Netflix series extras announced in Ronda

AUDITIONS for extras will be held in Ronda next week for a new Netflix mystery series, Feria.

The auditions are open to men and women between 18 and 70, who will be chosen to appear in scenes representing 1975 and 1995.

Anyone interested in attending should know that masks are obligatory and it is recommended that they appear natural, with no make-up or hairdos.

It will take place at El Fuerte Sports Complex in Ronda on Tuesday, January 19, although there will also be auditions in Zahara de la Sierra, Cadiz, on Monday, January 18, in Plaza del Rey.

Social distancing must be observed, the producer, Son de Casting, has announced.

Filming will take place in March in Ronda and Zahara de la Sierra, as well as in Minas de Riotinto, Huelva.

The Netflix series, which will be the first film production of the year in Malaga, is set in the 90s and stars Carla Campra and Ana Tomeno.

