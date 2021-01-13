Archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia Dies Aged 70

THE Archbishop of Glasgow, Philip Tartaglia, has died suddenly at his home in Glasgow aged 70, according to the Archdiocese of Glasgow.

Archbishop Tartaglia, who had served as Archbishop of Glasgow since 2012, had tested positive for COVID 19 shortly after Christmas and was self-isolating at home although the cause of death is not yet clear.

Tartaglia was nominated Bishop of Paisley by Pope Benedict XVI on September 13, 2005, and on November 20, 2005, he was ordained Bishop in St Mirin’s Cathedral by Archbishop Mario Conti who he was to succeed as Archbishop of Glasgow.

Bishop Tartaglia was appointed Archbishop of Glasgow on July 24, 2012, and was installed at St Andrew’s Cathedral, Glasgow, on Saturday, September 8 2012, the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

It will be for Pope Francis to appoint a new Archbishop to succeed Archbishop Tartaglia, but until then the Archdiocese will be overseen by an administrator.

He died on January 13 2021, the Feast of St Mungo, the Patron Saint of Glasgow.

