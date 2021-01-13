Apple Announces Backing of Further Projects to Fight Systematic Racism

APPLE announces it is backing further projects to fight systematic racism after it was announced today (January 13) that the company is sponsoring a new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI) with 100 million dollars.

The Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI) is a project under which Apple is investing 100 million dollars to combat systematic racism in society. The money will flow into various programs, of which Apple mentions the establishment of the Propel Center, an “innovation hub” for the HBCU community (“Historically Black Colleges and Universities”) as an example in the press release.

In addition, Apple is also announcing the first “Apple Developer Academy” in Detroit, through which it would like to discover and promote talented developers. In the long term, this approach is to be extended to other areas of education, since for Apple investing in education is one of the pillars of the initiative. In the USA in particular, it is often not easy for the black population to get good educational opportunities.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is quoted in the press release as saying: “We are all accountable to the urgent work of building a more just, more equitable world – and these new projects send a clear signal of Apple’s enduring commitment. We’re launching REJI’s latest initiatives with partners across a broad range of industries and backgrounds – from students to teachers, developers to entrepreneurs, and community organizers to justice advocates – working together to empower communities that have borne the brunt of racism and discrimination for far too long. We are honored to help bring this vision to bear, and to match our words and actions to the values ​​of equity and inclusion we have always prized at Apple. ”

The initiated initiative continues a trend that began with Tim Cook’s assumption of office as Apple CEO. Under Cook, the company acts much more politically and is involved in various social areas as well as data protection and the preservation and protection of civil rights.

