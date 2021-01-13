Andalucía Register Highest Number Of Infections Since Beginning Of Pandemic

ANDALUCIA registers the highest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic as the government considers tightening infections

The community of Andalucía has set a grim new record as Wednesday, January 13 saw the highest number of coronavirus infections registered since the start of the entire pandemic. According to data from the Andalucían Institute of Cartography and Statistics (IECA), 6,882 new Covid cases were reported and the death toll has risen by a further 35.

This brings the total number of infections in Andalucía to 292,918 and tragically, 5,444 people have lost their lives to the virus. Malaga has the highest number of cases on January 13 at 1,417, Sevilla follows with 1,354 and Cadiz registered 1,270 infections, The rest of the Andalucían provinces are all below 1,000 cases; 606 in Jaen, 603 in Granada, 583 in Cordoba, 552 in Almeria and 497 in Huelva.

Hospital admissions in Andalucía have also seen an increase for the eleventh consecutive day, with 1,697 admitted on Wednesday, 284 of whom are in the ICU.

“These are very, very worrying data,” said the Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre.

The disturbing figures come as the Junta de Andalucía plans to tighten restrictive measures in the community even further on Friday, January 15.

After a meeting, late last night, with the Advisory Committee on high-impact public health alerts in Andalucía, it was decided that ‘new stricter measures that affect mobility and economic activity within the community will, unfortunately, have to be taken,’ said Mr Moreno.

