Alicante Suspends All Activities On Public Roads That Involve Crowds

ALICANTE City Council suspends all activities on public roads that involve crowds of people and also announces sports facilities are to close at 9.30 pm.

The government team of the Alicante City Council has made the decision to suspend all activities that involve the occupation of public roads and may involve a concentration of people. This measure affects the activities programmed mainly by the departments of Festivities, Culture and Sports.

Mayor Manuel Jiménez has already announced the cancellation of all events on the public thoroughfare of Porrate de San Antón and has informed the organisers that any other activity related to this celebration must comply with the regulations established by the Generalitat.

Jiménez also announced the suspension of all public events related to the Carnival festivities which will also see any other activity conditioned to what is established by the Consell.

The Department of Culture will not schedule any face-to-face activity on the street in the coming months while waiting for the guidelines set by the Department of Health. Following the protocol indicated by the Generalitat Valenciana, the council has imposed a capacity of 30 per cent on exhibitions that are open to the public and visiting hours have been reduced to 9 pm instead of 10 pm.

The early closure affects Las Cigarreras, the municipal centre of Las Artes and La Lonja. Antonio Manresa stressed that “culture is safe although we must follow the guidelines set by the health authorities, so we will wait to see the evolution of the pandemic to adapt the programming to the situation.”

