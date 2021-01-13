Ace Dog Shelter Flood Appeal needs urgent help to keep animals healthy

ALREADY struggling to survive due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, events took a decided turn for the worst on Friday January 8 when, at 10.15pm, the normally placid river close to the ACE │SHIN Dog Shelter in La Cala de Mijas burst its banks.

Thankfully, for the more than 400 dogs and puppies and over 100 cats and kittens currently being taken care of by the Charity, due to the swift action of the staff, volunteers and supporters who worked tirelessly through the night – and over the weekend – no lives were lost… at the time.

Tragically, two of the dogs (‘Flurry’, a young crossbreed and ‘Yvy’, an elderly bodeguero) have since passed away, while many others have developed lung infections and are now critically ill.

In addition, vital supplies of dog and cat food, plus bedding, towels, cleaning products and veterinary materials have all been damaged or irretrievably lost in the flood.

Founded in La Cala in 1999, the ACE (Animal Care España) Dog Shelter has rescued and re-homed more than 23,000 dogs ─ and a huge number of cats ─ and having already faced the most challenging year in its history – with plummeting donations, student volunteers unable to visit due to travel restrictions, an enormous increase in the number of animals being dumped at their gate and, of course, the cancellation of all major fundraising events in 2020 – this latest blow has literally left the Charity reeling.

ACE now needs your support more than ever before and all donations – however large or small – are more welcome than you will ever know.

To make a donation by bank transfer, please see details below:

Bank: Solbank Sabadell, Calahonda, Mijas Costa, Malaga

Account Name: Animal Care España Honden in Nood

IBAN: ES74-0081-06195800-01457846

BIC: BSABESBB

For further information (or if you are donating food, blankets, towels, cleaning products or veterinary supplies and would like the items to be collected), please contact Kurt on 606 145 359 / Carolyn 647 647 671, or email: pr.spain@ace-charity.org

To donate via PayPal, please visit www.ace-charity.org/en for details.

