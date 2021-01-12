WELSH A&E nurse gets COVID after second vaccine dose is cancelled due to changes in roll-out plans, as vaccines now given 12 weeks apart.

David Longden, aged 43, is a nurse in one of the busiest A&E departments in Wales. He received the first dose of the Pfizer jab on the very first day of use, December 8. David was due for the second dose on the January 5, but the roll out guidance had changed. With the second dose now being given after 12 weeks, rather than 21 days, David’s jab was cancelled.

On Friday January 8, David received the news that he was positive for COVID-19, so is currently self-isolating, taking him away from his partner and depriving the NHS of a much needed nurse.

David said, “I’ve now been taken out of action for several days while the emergency department is slammed with patients. Bridgend is one of the areas of Wales with the highest rates of coronavirus.

“I’m also running the risk of exposing my partner to the virus. He’s diabetic and has lots of other health issues. So to be given that second dose would have given me peace of mind as well as him.”

The British Medical Association in Wales has raised concerns over the change in roll out and in a letter to Vaughan Gething, Health Minister commented on the fact that the Pfizer trial supported the two does closer together and that NHS staff should receive the jabs “at the earliest opportunity”.

