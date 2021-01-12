The Costa del Sol Grieves Over the Death of Izzy Coleman

The Costa del Sol has lost one of it’s most-loved and respected restaurateurs, Izzy Coleman.

It is understood that Izzy lost her battle against coronavirus while in Gibraltar. The family had moved there after leaving the coast, where she and husband Gerry operated the very popular Mijas Playa restaurant in La Cala de Mijas, now called Olivias. Izzy and Gerry continued to run successful businesses with their family in Gibraltar. She will be sadly missed by her many friends and colleagues- she had just celebrated a birthday in December.

Another well know Costa del Sol figure, restaurateur, Chef and Author, Gary Waite, posted a touching message about Izzy, a long time friend, on social media.

Gary Waite

‘Once again in these horrible times, it is with great sadness that I have learned that one of the best known, well-loved and most successful restaurateurs on the Coast with her husband Gerry Coleman (Alberts on the Port/Mijas Playa) Izzy has today passed away from Covid in Gibraltar. I had known them virtually since they arrived on the Coast and it was a pleasure to consider them as friends. I also had the privilege to have opened Dafneys with them and the inimitable John and Jim, their partners. God Bless and RIP Izzy. My love to Gerry and ALL the family.’